Steak fajitas in Red Lion
Red Lion restaurants that serve steak fajitas
More about Rocoto - Red Lion - - 2997 Cape Horn Rd.
Rocoto - Red Lion - - 2997 Cape Horn Rd.
2997 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion
|Steak Fajita
|$13.99
Onions, peppers, and meat sauteed together, with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, three tortillas and spanish rice on the side
More about Rocoto - Leader Heights - 180 Leader Heights Rd.
Rocoto - Leader Heights - 180 Leader Heights Rd.
180 leader heights rd unit 10, york
|Fajita bowl steak
|$12.99
|Fajitas - Steak
|$13.99
Sauteed meat served with peppers and onions, a side of cheese, sour cream, lettuce and pico. Comes with three flour tortillas and a 4 oz of white rice.