The Red Lion at Science Hill

The Red Lion at Science Hill is a multi-experience restaurant and specialty cocktail bar located in downtown Shelbyville, KY. Housed in a 200 year old building on the historic grounds of Science Hill/Wakefield Scearce Galleries, guests can chose to dine in the formal dining room, the Tudor-style pub for private events or mingle in the Grand Hall (cocktail lounge). *Patio seating is also available, weather permitting.*
We offer fresh, local ingredients with a twist of New American cuisine. Specials range from traditional fare to ethnic dishes and carefully curated cocktails. We also host prix fixe/coursed meals, specialty dining experiences and onsite catering.

525 WASHINGTON ST

525 WASHINGTON ST

Shelbyville KY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
