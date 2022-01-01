The Red Lion at Science Hill is a multi-experience restaurant and specialty cocktail bar located in downtown Shelbyville, KY. Housed in a 200 year old building on the historic grounds of Science Hill/Wakefield Scearce Galleries, guests can chose to dine in the formal dining room, the Tudor-style pub for private events or mingle in the Grand Hall (cocktail lounge). *Patio seating is also available, weather permitting.*

We offer fresh, local ingredients with a twist of New American cuisine. Specials range from traditional fare to ethnic dishes and carefully curated cocktails. We also host prix fixe/coursed meals, specialty dining experiences and onsite catering.



525 WASHINGTON ST