Chicken sandwiches in Red Lodge
Red Lodge restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Pollard Hotel
Pollard Hotel
2 Broadway Ave N, Red Lodge
|"Drunken" Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Pickled and Buttermilk breaded: fried and served with a side of Pepper Bacon Jam. This dish is a Real Treat !!
More about Bierstube at RLM
Bierstube at RLM
305 Ski Run Road, Red Lodge
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Pickle brined chicken thigh in a buttermilk batter fried in trans fat free canola oil. Served on a brioche bun with a sweet pepper relish, butter lettuce, Hot House tomatoes, red onion, and dill pickles.