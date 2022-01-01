Chicken sandwiches in Red Lodge

Go
Red Lodge restaurants
Toast

Red Lodge restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Pollard Hotel image

 

Pollard Hotel

2 Broadway Ave N, Red Lodge

No reviews yet
Takeout
"Drunken" Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Pickled and Buttermilk breaded: fried and served with a side of Pepper Bacon Jam. This dish is a Real Treat !!
More about Pollard Hotel
Bierstube at RLM image

 

Bierstube at RLM

305 Ski Run Road, Red Lodge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Pickle brined chicken thigh in a buttermilk batter fried in trans fat free canola oil. Served on a brioche bun with a sweet pepper relish, butter lettuce, Hot House tomatoes, red onion, and dill pickles.
More about Bierstube at RLM

Browse other tasty dishes in Red Lodge

Tacos

Map

More near Red Lodge to explore

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Billings

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Rexburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lander

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Billings

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rexburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston