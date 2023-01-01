Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Red Lodge

Red Lodge restaurants
Red Lodge restaurants that serve chili

Bogart's image

 

Bogart's

11 South Broadway, Red Lodge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Chili Verde$1.99
Chili Rellenos$17.49
A roasted pepper stuffed with cheese, then wrapped in an egg roll skin and deep fried. Smothered in pork green chili and served with refried beans and rice.
One Chili Relleno R&B$11.99
A roasted pepper stuffed with cheese, then wrapped in an egg roll skin and deep fried. Smothered in pork green chili and served with refried beans and rice.
More about Bogart's
Banner pic

 

Black Canyon Bistro

116 Broadway Ave S, Red Lodge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wild Game Chili$10.00
Elk, Bison & Wild Boar Chili topped with Cotija Cheese
More about Black Canyon Bistro

