Tacos in Red Lodge
Red Lodge restaurants that serve tacos
Bierstube at RLM
305 Ski Run Road, Red Lodge
|Chicken Tacos (3 qty.)
|$5.00
Seasoned and grilled diced chicken topped with a poblano salsa and cheddar jack cheese.
Bogart's
11 South Broadway, Red Lodge
|Burger Basket
|$11.99
A third pound Gallagher's beef patty on a Montana made bun with your choice of cheese & a side.
|Queso
|$8.49
White cheddar, chilies & spices served with chips for dipping.
|Chimichanga
|$15.49
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, deep fried and covered in a choice of sauce. Served with refried and rice.