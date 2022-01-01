Go
Red Maple Cafe & Burgers N' Smiles

Red Maple Cafe currently serves our full menu Tuesday-Sunday 9am-3pm.
Burgers N' Smiles currently serves inside Red Maple Cafe Friday & Saturday nights 4pm-9pm

171 N Maple Street



Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Our breakfast sandwich is made to order with your choice of bread or tortilla, layered with scrambled eggs, melted cheese, herb tomatoes, and house-made green onion aioli. Add a protein if you like.
Latte
Brisket & Egg Burrito$15.75
Our brisket & egg burrito is our #1 seller. Featuring our slow-roasted brisket, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, onions & peppers, and chipotle aioli. Served with a side of our house-made green salsa and your choice of lime mint watermelon or breakfast potatoes.
Fiesta Bowl$12.50
House-made Mexican rice surrounded by grilled corn, black beans sprinkled with cotija cheese, red peppers, shredded lettuce, house-made pico de gallo, and tortilla crisps. House-made creamy cilantro dressing served on the side.
Egg & Cheese Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Served in a flour tortilla with scrambled eggs, mexican four-cheese blend, potatoes, house-made pico de gallo, and green onion aioli, with a side of our house-made green salsa, and your choice of lime mint watermelon or breakfast potatoes.
Choose your protein
Ahi "Poke" Bowl$15.00
Our top seller Ahi Poke Bowl is served with ahi tuna in our house-made traditional poke sauce, sushi white rice with a lemon soy drizzle & topped with masago and green onions, served alongside, house-made pickled cucumbers, avocado, edamame, carrots, and pickled white ginger.
Red Maple Breakfast Sandwich$14.50
Our Red Maple Breakfast Sandwich is layered with smashed avocado, herb tomatoes, our house-made chili lime bacon, over medium eggs, muenster cheese, and green onion aioli on toasted rosemary focaccia bread.
Double Smash Burger$10.00
Our double smash burger features 2 patties ground in-house using USDA-certified sirloin and chuck seasoned and smashed on a sizzling hot griddle, layered with white american cheese, diced caramelized white onions, pickles, and our house-made signature smiley sauce. Served on a world-famous toasted Martin's potato roll.
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich Or Wrap$14.50
Our chipotle chicken sandwich is layered with a grilled seasoned chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, mix greens, red onion, and chipotle aioli. Served on rosemary focaccia or in a flour tortilla with a choice of side.
Location

171 N Maple Street

Burbank CA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
