Go
Toast

Red Mesa

We are located in the heart of St. Petersburg's up and coming Edge District!
Everything we make is homemade, including our tortillas! Relax on our amazing patio enjoy a conversation or watch some sports over one of our signature hand-crafted margaritas!

1100 1st Ave N

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Churros$3.25
No meal is complete without! Homemade churros tossed in cinnamon and sugar!
2 per order
Cali Burrito$11.50
Ground Beef, Fries, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo wrapped in our house-made tortilla. A SoCal Classic!
Dip Trio$10.50
Guacamole, salsa and queso blanco served with chips!
Refried Bean Burrito$6.25
Refried beans, rice, cheese, and sour cream wrapped in a house-made tortilla!
Chips & Queso Blanco$5.25
Chips & Salsa$3.00
Chipotle Chicken Burrito$7.25
Our pulled chipotle chicken served with refried beans, rice, cheese, and sour cream wrapped in a house-made tortilla!
Beef Empanada$4.25
Our house made beef empanada!
Chips & Guacamole$7.25
Plantains$4.25
Served with Crema on the side.
See full menu

Location

1100 1st Ave N

Saint Petersburg FL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Frog Pond - DTSP

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Cake Drip - St. Pete

No reviews yet

Welcome to The Cake Drip where the roses are always in bloom and the desserts become a living art with your spin. Known in Tampa as the top Instagram and TikTok magnet, our pretty-in-pink dessert boutique offers award-winning, customizable desserts, chocolates bars, teas and more. Enjoy brunch on the patio or reserve an In Studio experience with complementary champagne.

Hawkers Asian Street Food

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Poppo's Taqueria Central

No reviews yet

No Compromise. #LoveShared

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston