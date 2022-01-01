Go
Red Mesa

4912 4th St N

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa (Online)$4.00
House-made chips and salsa
Cedar Roasted Salmon (Online)$20.00
Chipotle chile aioli, fried tobacco onions, cilantro rice and fresh seasonal vegetables
Fried Plantains (Online)$5.00
With Cilantro Crema
Chips and Dip Trio (Online)$10.50
Trio of Queso Blanco, Traditional Guacamole, and Pico De Gallo
Chicken Quesadilla (Online)$12.00
Chihauhua and Gouda cheese, poblano pepper and onion. Served with honey chipotle vinaigrette and black bean-corn salsa
Queso Blanco (Online)$9.00
Monterey Jack and white American cheese, chile arbol, jalapeno pepper. Served with chips
Chicken Enchiladas (Online)$13.50
Topped with salsa roja, chile verde sauce, queso fresco, cilantro-onion and crema. Seved with black beans and cilantro rice
Traditional Guacamole (Online)$10.00
Fresh avocado, onion, jalapeno, cilantro and lime
Del Rey Burrito (Online)$15.00
Shredded chicken or brisket with Monterey Jack cheese, poblano pepper and onion, topped with salsa roja, queso fresco, cilantro-onion and crema. Served with black beans and cilantro rice
Taco Salad (Online)$9.50
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with romaine lettuce, black bean-corn salsa, avocado and queso fresco with chipotle caesar dressing
Location

4912 4th St N

Saint Petersburg FL

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

