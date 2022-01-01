Red Mesa Grill

Go
1544 US 31 N • $$

Avg 4.1 (1539 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Fajitas$20.99
We give you all you need to roll your own! Grilled onions & bell peppers, warm tortillas, sour cream, chihuahua cheese & a sizzling platter of your choice of protein. Vegetarian/Vegan/Gluten free upon request.
Enchilada Platter$16.99
A sampling of enchiladas. Served with panama red rice & refried smoked pintos. Vegetarian/Vegan/Gluten free upon request.
Roasted Chicken Enchilada$16.99
Roasted chicken drenched in roasted tomato chipotle sauce. Red Mesa enchiladas are rolled in Detroit based Hacienda Foods house ground corn tortillas & served with Panama red rice, refried smoked pintos, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo & rancherito cheese.
3 Tacos$16.49
Served with house-made Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos. Choice of flour or corn tortilla (gluten free). All Red Mesa taco meats are free.
Queso Dip$8.99
A blend of cheeses melted with roasted garlic & green chiles. Served with house fried tortillas strips.
Red Mesa Nachos$10.99
House fried tortilla chips smothered with Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, refried beans.
To Go Casa Margarita$6.50
House blended Tequila & Triple Sec with fresh sour mix
Pork Flautas$7.99
Shredded pork & roasted chile cream cheese rolled in flour tortillas, flash fried & served with avocado sour cream.
Chicken & Black Bean Burrito$15.99
Ancho roasted chicken, stewed black beans & chihuahua cheese baked in a flour tortilla topped with roasted tomato chipotle sauce.
2 Tacos$12.99
Served with house-made Panama red rice & refried smoked pintos. Choice of flour or corn tortilla (gluten free). All Red Mesa taco meats are free.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1544 US 31 N

Traverse City MI

Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
