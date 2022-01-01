Red Mill Burgers

Go
Popular Items

Side Tub O' Tarter$0.50
Side Babe's Onion Rings$4.50
Milkshake$5.29
Side French Fries$3.29
*contains wheat
Side Ranch$0.50
Red Mill Deluxe W/ Cheese$7.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Mill Sauce, American Cheese, Sesame Seed Bun
Red Mill Deluxe$6.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Mill Sauce, Sesame Seed Bun
Side Mill Sauce$0.50
Cheese Burger$6.50
American Cheese, Lettuce, Mill Sauce, Sesame Seed Bun
Bacon Deluxe W/ Cheese$9.50
Peppered Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, American Cheese, Mill Sauce, Sesame Seed Bun
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1613 W Dravus St

Seattle WA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
