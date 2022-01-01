Red Mill Burgers
Come in and enjoy!
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1613 W Dravus St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1613 W Dravus St
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Old Stove Ship Canal
Brewery and Taproom
Staple & Fancy
Staple & Fancy is back with our Fancy Tasting Menu you know and love! Your dinner will include seven appetizer bites, a pasta to share, an entree to share, and a dessert for each guest. Menus have limited capacity for substitutions, but will rotate monthly.
Marine Hardware
Come in and enjoy!
Mean Sandwich
Brother owned, bare-bones counter in Ballard delivering something rare: sandwich combinations that feel truly new or unexpected, not just an ever-more-outrageous pileup of various meats. - Seattle Met