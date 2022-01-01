Go
Burgers

Red Mill Burgers

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

1508 Reviews

$

312 North 67th St

Seattle, WA 98103

Popular Items

Side French Fries$3.59
*contains wheat
Bacon Deluxe W/ Cheese$9.95
Peppered Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, American Cheese, Mill Sauce, Sesame Seed Bun
Red Mill Deluxe W/ Cheese$8.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Mill Sauce, American Cheese, Sesame Seed Bun
Milkshake$5.69
Side Tub O' Tarter$0.50
Cheese Burger$7.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Mill Sauce, Sesame Seed Bun
Red Mill Deluxe$7.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Mill Sauce, Sesame Seed Bun
Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

312 North 67th St, Seattle WA 98103

Directions

