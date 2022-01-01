Red Monkey Downtown

Go
Family Bar with something for everyone!
Let's Meat
Let's Eat
Let's Go!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

25 W Alder St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1119 reviews)

Popular Items

Mighty Joe Bacon Cheese Burger$16.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo and cheese options:
American, cheddar, Swiss, smoked Provolone, pepper Jack,
blue cheese and Smoked or Jalapeno Bacon
Fried Pickle Chips$10.50
Hand-dipped tempura dill pickle chips
with chipotle lime dipper 1
King Kong Wings$16.00
One pound of bone-in, or boneless
wings fried crisp and glazed:
Classic Frank’s Red Hot, Island Teriyaki,
Barbeque, Garlic Sweet Chili Sauce.
Served with celery and choice of ranch
or blue cheese
cheese or ranch
dressing
Dynamite Burger$14.50
Pepper jack cheese, dynamite sauce, tomato, fried onions
Johnny Blaze Burger$16.00
Tabasco seasoned patty, pepper jack cheese, seared fresh jalapeño, jalapeño bacon, buffalo cream cheese
Mighty Joe Burger$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo and cheese options:
American, cheddar, Swiss, smoked Provolone, pepper Jack,
blue cheese
Da Vinci Rolls$11.50
Pepperoni, genoa salami, mozzarella and garlic sauce, rolled in pizza dough. Served with house marinara sauce. A true work of art!
Prime Rib Dipper$17.00
Shaved rib, cheddar cheese, grilled onion
and mushroom, horseradish ranch on a
French roll. Rich au jus for the dippin’

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

25 W Alder St

Walla Walla WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

