Go
Toast

Red Moon Asian Cuisine

Dishes made fresh for you to enjoy!!

582 Praire Center Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cream Cheese Rolls (8)$6.95
Egg Rolls (3)$7.95
Orange Blossom Chicken$14.95
Fried Rice (side)$4.00
Chicken Pad Thai$13.95
Pot Stickers (6)$6.50
Spring Rolls (2)$6.95
Kung Pao Chicken$14.95
Chicken Fried Rice$13.95
Sesame Chicken$14.95
See full menu

Location

582 Praire Center Drive

Eden Praire MN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PIZZA KARMA

No reviews yet

We believe in all things good: good food, good people, good times and doing good. We make our pizzas with the highest quality ingredients and flavors from around the world on our signature naan crust. We serve the pizzas with a smile and we work hard to be good to the earth by composting and recycling all our waste. We contribute to the community by donating a portion of our proceeds to local charitable organizations.
Join us and eat globally, give locally, and feel good.

Original Pancake House

No reviews yet

Over 40 years of serving the best breakfast in the Twin Cities!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0082

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Fat Pants Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Get your Fat Pants on!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston