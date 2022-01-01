Go
Red Nun Chatham

746 Main St • $$

Avg 4.2 (514 reviews)

Popular Items

Kale Salad$12.95
chopped kale,blue cheese crumbles,diced red onion cucumbers, walnuts, dried cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette
Cobb Salad$14.95
mixed greens,tomatoes,red onions,cucumbers,chopped bacon served with ranch topped with fried chicken breast
BYO Burger$11.95
Hand packed 8oz patty topped with whatever you like
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$9.99
fried with a side of sesame sriracha aioli
Chocolate Bomb$4.95
Nun Burger$14.25
Hand packed 8oz patty topped with sautéed onions/mushrooms, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Wings$7.95
fried jumbo chicken wings
BYO Burger$7.00
Hand packed 8oz patty topped with whatever you like
Chicken Fingers$8.95
Chicken Tenders served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
Nun Burger$9.25
8 oz hand packed patty, sautéed onions/mushrooms, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

746 Main St

Chatham MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
