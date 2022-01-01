Go
Red Oak Cafe image

Red Oak Cafe

Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

305 Reviews

$$

1200 N Bypass 35 Ste B 105

Alvin, TX 77511

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

French Toast$6.95
Thick slices of challah bread in egg custard topped with powdered sugar. Served with butter and syrup.
Add strawberries and whipped cream for an additional $2.00.
Two Egg Breakfast$11.95
Two eggs your way, choice of hash browns, grits or jalapeno cheddar grits; country sausage, link sausage, turkey sausage or bacon. Served with toast or a biscuit.
Big Breakfast$14.95
Three eggs your way, hash browns, grits, or jalapeno cheddar grits; country sausage, link sausage, turkey sausage, or bacon. Served with toast or a biscuit and two sweet cream pancakes.
Make Your Own Scramble$11.95
Three eggs scrambled with your choice of three mix-ins. Served with has browns, grits, or jalapeno cheddar grits, and toast or a biscuit.
Banana Pudding$4.95
Bacon$4.25
Biscuits & Gravy B'fast$12.95
Two eggs your way, hash browns, grits or jalapeno cheddar grits, and country sausage, link sausage, turkey sausage or bacon. Served with two biscuits topped with sausage gravy or jalapeno gravy.
Hot Mess Bowl$13.95
Two biscuits topped with hash browns, two strips of bacon, two sausage patties, two eggs, and sausage gravy or jalapeno gravy. Served in a large bowl.
Grown Up Grilled Cheese$9.95
Three different cheeses(mozzarella, provolone, and Vermont cheddar), granny smith apple slices, and bacon grilled on rustic bread.
Stack of Pancakes$8.50
Two sweet cream pancakes with whipped butter and syrup. Add a mix-in for $1.95. Each additional mix-in $0.95.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

1200 N Bypass 35 Ste B 105, Alvin TX 77511

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Happy Takos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grace Pizza & Shakes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MyLeigh's Cafe On 6

No reviews yet

MyLeigh's Cafe is a hidden gem in Alvin offering made from scratch soups, classic and new American comfort foods.

Persedo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Red Oak Cafe

orange star4.7 • 305 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston