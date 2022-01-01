Go
Red Oak Grill Missouri City

Catering now available: 1. Check out the menu at https://bit.ly/3nfveUw and 2.. Call us to order 281.969.5074. It's that easy!

5011 Hwy 6

Popular Items

Garlic Sauce$0.60
Chicken Kabob$14.99
Two skewers of freshly grilled, marinated chicken Breast kabobs served with rice & mediterranean salad.     
Gyro Wrap$9.59
A combination of beef & lamb slices grilled tomatoes, grilled onions, & tzatziki sauce
Hummus$5.99
Our famous chickpea dip with tahini, garlic,& olive oil served with pita bread
Gyro Plate$14.99
A combination of roasted beef & lamb slices grilled tomatoes, & grilled onion served with tzatziki sauce, hummus tabouleh, & thick pits bread
Falafel Plate$8.99
Five fried chickpea patties served with tahini sauce, hummus, pita bread, & your choice of tabouleh ot mediterraniean salad
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$9.99
Roasted marinated chicken slices, tomatoes, mediterranean pickles,& creamy garlic sauce
KIDS Cheese Burger$6.99
topped with lettuce,tomatoes,pickles & onions served with 1 side, fountain drink & a cookie
Chicken Shawarma Plate$14.99
Roasted marinated chicken slices served with creamy garlic sauce ,hummus ,tabouleh, &pita bread
Falafel (5)$6.99
Fried chickpea patties served with tahini sauce & pita bread
Location

5011 Hwy 6

Missouri City TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
