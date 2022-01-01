Red Oak Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
322 W Saginaw Rd
Popular Items
Location
322 W Saginaw Rd
Sanford MI
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Midland Brewing Company
Order your favorite MBC creative pub classics online and pick them up at our restaurant at the time of your choice. Our food is as interesting as our beers, and now you can enjoy it more easily than ever before.
Shirlene’s Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Pi's Asian Express
Come on in and enjoy your time at Pi's!
Alex's Railside Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!