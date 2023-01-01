Chili in Red Oak
Red Oak restaurants that serve chili
Dough City Pizza+Burgers
219 S STATE HIGHWAY 342 Ste. 120, RED OAK
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.99
The Lonestar Burger Bar
110 E Ovilla Rd #2A, Red Oak
|Tots: Chili Cheese
|$8.75
Fried tater tots topped with our house made chili & cheddar cheese
|Bowl Chili
|$8.90
A hot bowl of our homemade chili with crackers. Shredded cheddar cheese & onions are optional.
|Cup Chili
|$7.00
A hot bowl of our homemade chili with crackers. Shredded cheddar cheese & onions are optional.