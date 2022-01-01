Go
Toast

Red on Main

Main Street American Bistro featuring chef designed menus that you will never forget! Featuring a choice between a speak-easy bar and a nice dining room experience..

122 East Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Half House Salad$5.00
Our House Side Salad topped with a variety of veggies and served with a House Salad Dressing on the side.
FarmHouse Salad$13.00
Our hand breaded chicken tenders over spring mix with avocado, tomato, red onion, bacon and shredded, served with our house ranch
KY Hot Brown$9.00
House Roasted turkey on toast, topped with bacon, smothered in mornay sauce and topped with pimento.
French Dip$11.00
House Shaved steak smothered with onions and mushrooms and provolone served with natural jus on the side. Fries on the side.
Full Caesar Salad$8.00
RED Burger$15.00
House Burger, with habanero bleu cheese + bacon + crispy leeks + lettuce + tomato served with our house fries. Cooked medium well.
Black & Bleu Salad$13.00
Seasoned strips of beef with bleu cheese crumbles over romaine with house made croutons, red onion, and tomato, served with our smoky bleu cheese dressing
Fish & Chips$14.00
Large beer battered cod served with our house fries and homemade tartar sauce with ketchup.
Prefer a fish sandwich? Try it on our Rye
Chicken Tenders$8.00
3 buttermilk hand breaded chicken breast tenders served with house house honey mustard on side. Fries on side.
Red Burger$15.00
House Burger, with habanero bleu cheese + bacon + crispy leeks + lettuce + tomato served with our house fries. Cooked medium well.
See full menu

Location

122 East Main St

Madison IN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizza Uncommon - Madison

No reviews yet

Say good-bye to boring pizza!
Pizza Uncommon serves uniquely crafted pies, made with our scratch-made & 100-hour fermented dough, scratch-made marinara sauce, & freshly grated mozzarella… Cooked on a stone deck to a crisp perfection!
Now open for carry-out and delivery, located in historic Rogers Corner in downtown Madison, IN.

Crafted Coffee

No reviews yet

Cafe, Coffee Shop and Roaster. In House roasted coffees, Homemade Pastries, Homemade Gelato, Delicious Panini Sandwiches, Soups and Salads.

Shooters

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Red Roaster Coffee and Eatery

No reviews yet

Our cafe is open on
Mon-Sat: 6am-8pm and Sun: 6am-6pm.
See you soon!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston