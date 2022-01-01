Go
The Red Onion Restaurant & Bar is a full-service casual fine-dining restaurant serving dinner seven nights a week. The Red Onion prides itself on its menu of fresh, hand- made food, properly made cocktails and well-chosen beer and wines-by-the-glass, house-made pastas and desserts, daily seafood specials, delicious soups, sauces and individualized vegetable garnishes. Along with consistency of preparation, these are some of the things that have established The Red Onion as a Hudson Valley dining destination for 18 years.

SEAFOOD

1654 Route 212 • $$$

Avg 4.6 (496 reviews)

Popular Items

SpicyThai Beef Salad$16.00
Rare Cooked Filet Mignon, Chiles, Mint, Cilantro, Onion
Hamburger$17.00
Half-Pound of Blended Beef, Crispy French Fries
Crispy French Fries$11.00
with Sriracha Mayo
Allen Bros New York Strip Steak$38.00
Maitre d’ Butter, Red Wine Sauce, Whipped Potatoes, Sautéed Spinach
Roasted Beet & Arugula$16.00
Citrus Vinaigrette, Shaved Fennel, Ricotta Salata, Red Onion
House-Made Pierogi$15.00
Black Truffle Potato Puree, Melted Onions, Brown Butter, Sage, Sour Cream
Fish & Chips$23.00
Beer-Battered Alaskan Cod Fillets, Crispy Fries, Salad, Tartar, Cocktail & Lemon
The Red Onion Caesar$15.00
Romaine Leaves, Tangy Caesar Vinaigrette, Shaved Grana Padano, Garlic Croutons
Roasted Bell & Evans Chicken Breast$28.00
Porcini-Tarragon Sauce, Whipped Potatoes, Honey-Glazed Carrots & Mint
House-Made Pappardelle$24.00
Bolognese Beef & Pork Ragu & Grana Padano
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

1654 Route 212

Saugerties NY

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
A & P Bar

No reviews yet

Cocktails and Comfort Food... come in or order online and enjoy!

Millstream Tavern

No reviews yet

Classic Tavern with elevated dining in the heart of Woodstock at the Woodstock Golf Club.

Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK

No reviews yet

Yum Yum is our take on Japanese noodle bowls, Southeast Asian street-food and other Asian specialties. We want to delight our guests with a dining destination that unites fresh healthful food with fast service for an affordable price! We always try to keep things fresh by changing our menu according to the seasons and keeping flavors at their peak.
Since 2010, when we opened our first restaurant in Woodstock, NY, we have strived to create a vibe that is fun, hip and whimsical—a place where everyone can feel at home and enjoy tasty food alongside well-crafted beverages.

Moonrise Bagels

No reviews yet

Woodstock-based bagel shop featuring bagels stuffed with everyone's favorite comfort foods.

