Red Paper Clip
RPC Kitchen+Bar is an intimate neighborhood restaurant located on Christopher Street in the West Village. Our menu is influenced by Chef/Owner Kevin Chen's Taiwanese-American heritage, his upbringing in Queens and his time spent traveling and cooking around the US.
120 Christopher St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
120 Christopher St.
New York NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Little Owl
A West Village gem with a big porkchop and an even bigger heart. Seasonal Mediterranean cuisine by Chef Joey Campanaro.
L'Artusi
West Village mainstay with craveable Italian pasta + more.
Via Porta
Come in and enjoy!
City Winery
Come in and enjoy!