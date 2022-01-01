Red Paper Clip

Go
RPC Kitchen+Bar is an intimate neighborhood restaurant located on Christopher Street in the West Village. Our menu is influenced by Chef/Owner Kevin Chen's Taiwanese-American heritage, his upbringing in Queens and his time spent traveling and cooking around the US.

120 Christopher St. • $$

Avg 4.3 (148 reviews)

Popular Items

Oaxaca Forever$16.00
mezcal / pomegranate / ginger
XLB Agnolotti$23.00
pork // truffle // black vinegar
Hot Chicken Sandwich$18.00
sichuan // pickles // yuzu aioli
Togarashi Fries$6.00
spice blend // burger sauce
Chicken Sando$14.00
scallion brioche / pickles / miso ranch
OG Pork Belly Bao (2)$8.00
peanut / cilantro / suan cai
(Allergens: sesame, dairy, gluten, alliums)
Smoked Brisket Bao (2)$8.00
scallion / hoisin / tsai tsai
(Allergens: soybean, gluten, alliums, nightshades)
Lobster Roll$26.00
charcoal // scallion ginger // beurre blanc
Smashed Cucumber Salad$4.00
sesame / sichuan / ponzu
(Allergens: sesame, chili)
Double+Double$21.00
butter lettuce // special sauce // yellow cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

120 Christopher St.

New York NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

