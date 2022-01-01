Red Pine Cookhouse - 39910 MN-6
All hours
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Location
39910 MN-6, Emily MN 56447
