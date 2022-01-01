Go
Red plum

8212 East Market

Popular Items

NEW YORK CHEEESE$13.49
MOZZARELLA, ROMANO, RED SAUCE
12 WINGS$11.99
DET PEPPERONI$17.99
CUP AND CHAR PEPPERONI, RED SAUCE
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$12.49
ROMAINE, MOZZARELLA, TOMATO, RED ONION, FRENCH FRIES, ROASTED GARLIC RANCH
NEW YORK PEPPERONI$15.49
PEPPERONI, RED SAUCE
OVEN BAKED MEATBALLS$8.49
RED SAUCE, PARMESAN, BASIL, RICOTTA
DET FOUR CHEESE$17.49
MOZZARELLA, ROMANO, WHITE CHEDDAR, RICOTTA, RED SAUCE
LG GARDEN SALAD$7.99
ROMAINE, MOZZARELLA, TOMATO, CREAMY BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE
CHEESY GARLIC BREAD$5.99
GARLIC BUTTER, SEA SALT, PARMESAN, RED SAUCE
Location

8212 East Market

Warren OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
