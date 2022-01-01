Red plum
Come in and enjoy!
8212 East Market
Popular Items
Location
8212 East Market
Warren OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Barrel33
Come in and enjoy!
Salvatore's Italian Grill
Welcome to Salvatore's online ordering! Our goal is always to provide you and your family with quality Italian cuisine at a great price! Generous portions using great ingredients, all made to order!
Chophouse Warren
Come in and enjoy!
The Living Room Tavern
Come in and enjoy!