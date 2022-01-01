Go
Toast

Red Poppy Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

109 E. Highland

Avg 5 (23 reviews)

Popular Items

Homemade Chicken Pot Pie$16.50
Our legendary “individual” flaky pie, stuffed w/shredded chicken, carrots, celery, peas, onion & thyme, in our creamy gravy.
Vodka & Tonic$8.00
Retain$0.01
(2) Saturday April 9th "Vegetarian Eggplant Caprese" Cost per seat: $55 (Gratuity & Taxes not included)$110.00
Entrée: Crispy Parmesan & Asiago Eggplant, topped with fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil and a Balsamic Reduction. Served with our Orzo and grilled Veggies and Feta Cheese.
Appetizer: Skillet-Baked Goat cheese in Marinara, with garlic bread
Salad: Artichoke & Spinach Pasta salad, with Sun-Dried Tomatoes & Red Bell Peppers
Soup: Smoked Tomato & White Bean
Dessert: Individual hot-skillet Coco & Cherry pie with Chocolate Mousse
Zywiec Polish Beer$6.00
(1) Friday April 8th "Vegetarian Eggplant Caprese" Cost per seat: $55 (Gratuity & Taxes not included)$55.00
Entrée: Crispy Parmesan & Asiago Eggplant, topped with fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil and a Balsamic Reduction. Served with our Orzo and grilled Veggies and Feta Cheese.
Appetizer: Skillet-Baked Goat cheese in Marinara, with garlic bread
Salad: Artichoke & Spinach Pasta salad, with Sun-Dried Tomatoes & Red Bell Peppers
Soup: Smoked Tomato & White Bean
Dessert: Individual hot-skillet Coco & Cherry pie with Chocolate Mousse
Moscow Mule$9.00
Red Wine Glass$7.00
The Red Poppy$13.00
(4) Saturday April 9th "Vegetarian Eggplant Caprese" Cost per seat: $55 (Gratuity & Taxes not included)$220.00
Entrée: Crispy Parmesan & Asiago Eggplant, topped with fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil and a Balsamic Reduction. Served with our Orzo and grilled Veggies and Feta Cheese.
Appetizer: Skillet-Baked Goat cheese in Marinara, with garlic bread
Salad: Artichoke & Spinach Pasta salad, with Sun-Dried Tomatoes & Red Bell Peppers
Soup: Smoked Tomato & White Bean
Dessert: Individual hot-skillet Coco & Cherry pie with Chocolate Mousse
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

109 E. Highland

Elgin IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Martini Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Danny's Pizza On Douglas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
For all Catering Orders Please Call the Restaurant Directly at 847-742-5400
Thank You.

Verns Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Al's Cafe

No reviews yet

You would not expect your soup choice to be Brazil de Cacao or Vegetable Creole at the local malt shop, but then again Al’s isn’t your run-of-the-mill eatery. Al’s Café provides its customers with comfort food alongside more innovative dishes that are sure to delight your palate. Thanks to the creative touch of Chef Tony Jamin, each dish is made from scratch, and tastes better than even Mom’s homemade dinners.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston