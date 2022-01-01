Go
Toast

Red Rabbit

Come in and enjoy!

Red Rabbit

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garlic Bread$9.00
Garlic-parmesan bread & house red sauce
Bolognese$16.00
House ragu of pancetta, beef, tomato, red wine fresh pappardelle & parmesan
Salami Pizza$14.75
Red sauce, chilies, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan & chili honey
Pepperoni Pizza$13.25
Red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella & parmesan
Wings$14.50
Italian herb marinade & creamy parmesan dip
Mostaccioli$13.50
Marinara, goat cheese fondue, parmesan & bread crumbs
Fettucine Alfredo$13.00
Fresh fettucine, garlic-parmesan fondue & crouton crumble
Chicken Parmesan$19.00
Red sauce, mozzarella & parmesan
Cavatelli$16.00
House-made italian sausage, fennel pollen, lemon, garlic, white wine & parmesan
Chopped Salad$13.50
Artichoke, chickpeas, chicken, salami, ham, peppadew, kalamata, provolone, olives, provolone, pepperoncini & olive vinaigrette
See full menu

Location

Red Rabbit

Minneapolis MN

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Afro Deli & Grill

No reviews yet

Afro Deli is a social venture that weaves together business with community and culture. We are fast, friendly, and affordable place for anything from coffee and tea, to lunch, dinner, and dessert. All of our dishes are made fresh and prepared Halal. We also cater all types of events & meetings from small to large.

EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN

No reviews yet

Edwards Dessert Kitchen is the ultimate dessert destination in Minneapolis' North Loop. From taste-as-good-as-they look desserts to hand crafted savory items, we have options available to elevate any occasion.

Fhima's

No reviews yet

A modern take on French Mediterranean cuisine using the highest quality ingredients in partnership with Minnesota and local farmers

112 Eatery

No reviews yet

112 Eatery is open Tues. - Thurs. 5-9PM, Fri. & Sat. 5-10PM. Reservations and Takeout orders can be made via our website.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston