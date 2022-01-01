Go
Red Rock Barbecue

Delicious Barbecue and Southern Style Home Cooking

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

207 W Michigan Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (929 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese$7.00
Brussels Sprouts$5.00
Tossed in hot bacon dressing & sprinkled with parmesan
Waffle Fries$3.50
Burnt Ends$15.00
(limited quantity) Beef brisket point, rubbed and smoked a second time, topped with jalapenos and Red Rock Rub
Cornbread Muffins$3.00
Two moist cornbread muffins
St. Louis Spare Ribs
Rubbed with our own specialty seasoning blend and smoked to perfection
Collard Greens$3.50
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Takeout

Location

207 W Michigan Ave

Ypsilanti MI

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
