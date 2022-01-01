Go
Banner picView gallery

Red Rooster - 201 State Hwy 71

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

201 Texas Highway 71

Ellinger, TX 78938

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm

Location

201 Texas Highway 71, Ellinger TX 78938

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Welcome General Store - 12528 Farm to Market Road 109
orange starNo Reviews
12528 Farm to Market Road 109 Industry, TX 78944
View restaurantnext
Smitty's Cafe and Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
4355 Hwy 290 W Brenham, TX 77833
View restaurantnext
Truth BBQ - Brenham - 2990 US-290
orange starNo Reviews
2990 US-290 Brenham, TX 77833
View restaurantnext
Lone Star Southern Grill - Brenham
orange starNo Reviews
2120 U.S. 290 Brenham, TX 77833
View restaurantnext
Mariachi's
orange starNo Reviews
2104 S Market St. Brenham, TX 77833
View restaurantnext
Brossas Cibo e Vino - 603 S Market St
orange starNo Reviews
603 S Market St Brenham, TX 77833
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Ellinger

Brenham

No reviews yet

Bastrop

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Katy

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Elgin

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Lockhart

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Bryan

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Red Rooster - 201 State Hwy 71

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston