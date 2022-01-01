Go
Red Rooster Overtown

Located in the heart of Overtown, Red Rooster serves comfort food celebrating the roots of American cuisine and the diverse culinary traditions of the neighborhood.

920 NW 2nd Ave • $$$

Avg 4.6 (1397 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Yard Bird$28.00
half-chicken, sour orange hot honey, baked pigeon peas, rooster hot sauce, pickles
Marcus' Cornbread$9.00
cast iron cooked, spiced rum butter
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

920 NW 2nd Ave

Miami FL

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
