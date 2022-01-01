Red Rooster
We are open for dinner Monday-Sunday 5pm-9pm. Weekend brunch starts at 11am.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
310 Lenox Ave • $$
310 Lenox Ave
New York NY
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
