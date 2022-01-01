Go
Red Rooster

We are open for dinner Monday-Sunday 5pm-9pm. Weekend brunch starts at 11am.

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

310 Lenox Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (10910 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac & Greens$9.00
Deviled Eggs$9.00
po'boy hummus, sweet relish, crispy onions
Cornbread$9.00
roasted tomato & corn butter
Collard Greens$9.00
Yep! Chicken & Waffle$16.00
fried chicken thigh, maple hot sauce
Yardbird By the Piece-Breast$8.00
Crispy Bird Sandwich$18.00
buffalo chicken, cheddar, charred onions, pickles
Yardbird By the Piece-Thigh$6.00
Wild Wild Wings$16.00
6 pieces, ginger-black sauce, scallions
Yardbird By the Piece-Drum Stick$5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

310 Lenox Ave

New York NY

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
