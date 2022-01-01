Go
Red Rooster's

No reviews yet

Popular Items

6 Wings$9.00
Jumbo, nonbreaded wings fried crispy and served with your choice of sauce.
12 Wings$15.00
Jumbo, nonbreaded wings fried crispy and served with your choice of sauce.
Bacon Cheddar Burger Basket$13.00
Classic cheeseburger served with fresh green leaf lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles on a toasted Brioche bun with melted cheese topped with crispy bacon with a side of our Kansas City Classic BBQ sauce and mustard! Served with Fries! We use Ruffino's Fresh ground patties for maximum flavor and quality!!
Rooster Burger Basket Package$11.00
Classic cheeseburger served with fresh green leaf lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles on a toasted Brioche bun with melted cheese with a side of our Spicy Buffalo sauce and mustard! Served with Fries! We use Ruffino's Fresh ground patties for maximum flavor and quality!!
Onion Rings$6.00
Basketful of cruchy, tavern style onion rings! Mmmmmmm!
Diablo Burger$13.00
Classic cheeseburger served with fresh green leaf lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles on a toasted Brioche bun with melted cheese topped with our Cream cheese stuffed Jalapeno poppers with a side of Ken's Spicy Jalapeno Ranch! Served with Fries! We use Ruffino's Fresh ground patties for maximum flavor and quality!!
Fried Pickles$8.25
Basketful of golden, spicy pickle chips served with Ranch!
Basket of Fries$5.00
Add a basket of fries or try our delicious truffle parmesan fries! Remember all our burgers come with fries!
Ranch Hand Burger Basket$13.00
Classic cheeseburger served with fresh green leaf lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles on a toasted Brioche bun with melted cheese topped with our Spicy Fried Pickels with a side of Ken's Ranch dressing! Served with Fries! We use Ruffino's Fresh ground patties for maximum flavor and quality!!
Bourbon St BBQ Burger Basket$13.00
Classic cheeseburger served with fresh green leaf lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles on a toasted Brioche bun with melted cheese topped with our onion rings with a side of our Kansas City Classic BBQ sauce! Served with Fries! We use Ruffino's Fresh ground patties for maximum flavor and quality!!
Location

109 East Pecan St

Pflugerville TX

Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 12:00 pm
