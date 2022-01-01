Go
RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail

Come in and enjoy!

200 Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Filet Tacos$10.00
Three corn tortillas, shredded cabbage, tomato, chipotle spiced sour crème
NY Cheesecake$7.00
Carrot Cake$8.00
Calamari$10.00
Side of pomodoro sauce and lemons
Angus Sliders$11.00
3 steak burgers, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, pickle, pretzel rolls
Tres Leches Bread Pudding$8.00
Filet & Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$30.00
Roasted red skin potatoes, caramelized brussels, spiked bourbon sauce paired with three bacon wrapped shrimp
BBQ Cuban Panini$11.00
Pulled pork, ham, provolone, chipotle mayo, pickle
Shrimp Risotto$18.00
Pork belly, shiitake mushrooms, charred green onions, ponzu sauce, and sweet chili shrimp
Flank Steak$22.00
Spicy salsa Verde, charred corn on the cob, cilantro lime butter, rice
Location

Lafayette IN

Lafayette IN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
