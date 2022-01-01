Go
Red South Beach

Vote Best Steakhouse in Miami and Top 10 Steakhouses in the USA, RED South Beach is a known favorite of A-listers and celebrities. Our restaurant offers a sophisticated atmosphere and award-winning wine list, matched with a menu that's unparalleled.
The menu, created by acclaimed Executive Chef Peter Vauthy, combines classic cuisine with the freshest seasonal ingredients, sustainable seafood and the highest quality of Certified Angus Beef Prime Steaks.
A combination of Red’s mouthwatering dishes, exceptional selection of wines, sultry ambiance and top-tiered service, has proven to be a winning formula for the new style steakhouse.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

801 S Pointe Dr • $$$$

Avg 4.3 (2712 reviews)

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

801 S Pointe Dr

Miami Beach FL

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
