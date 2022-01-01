Go
Toast

Red Stix Asian Street Food

From Laos with Love...
Our Asian-inspired recipes are made
with influences from all across the globe.

6501 Hillcrest Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (92 reviews)

Popular Items

Eggrolls - Chicken (2)$3.45
Chicken and lots of vegetables wrapped in an extra flakey wrapper and fried to perfection.
Stix - Chicken Teriyaki$3.45
Pad Thai Teriyaki - Chicken$11.95
Wok-seared rice noodles and scrambled egg are tossed in a mild, spicy tamarind sauce, topped with bean sprouts, green onions and roasted peanuts, with your choice of Robata grill Stix.
Crack'lin Fried Rice$13.95
Wok-seared beef tenderloin and shrimp are tossed with carrots, corn, and peas then topped with a sunny side-up egg, fresh cucumber, cilantro and our signature crispy chicken crack'lin.
BBQ Pork Steamed Buns (2)$4.95
Stix - Chicken Thai Curry Satay$3.45
Drunken Noods - Teriyaki Chicken$11.95
Thick, rice noodles with bell peppers, carrots, Thai basil, green onion, jalapenos & cilantro are tossed in a slightly sweet brown sauce, with and your choice of robata grill Stix.
Rangoons - Shrimp (3)$5.95
Crispy fried green wontons filled with cream cheese and tender morsels of shrimp.
Fried Dumplings - Chicken (3)$3.45
Fried dumplings with a side of yuzu ponzu dressing.
Wings - Sweet & Spicy (5)$8.45
Crispy chicken wings glazed with sweet and spicy sauce. Garnished with garlic chips, cilantro, and green onions, gluten free.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

6501 Hillcrest Ave

Dallas TX

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Maria Andree Boutique Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yumilicious - Snider Plaza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dive Coastal

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy best fresh Burgers, Jumbo wings, Seafood, Chicken, Salads and more!!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston