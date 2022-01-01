Go
Online Ordering:
Mon - Thurs: Noon - 8:00pm

Fri/Sat: Noon - 8:30pm
Sun: 11:00am - 7:30pm
Dine In Service:
Mon - Thurs: Noon - 8:30pm
Fri/Sat: Noon - 9:00pm
Sun: 11:00am - 8:00pm

465 Angell Street

Popular Items

Kids Fish & Chips
battered cod, house frites
Crispy Artichokes$12.00
Artichoke hearts, shaved Parmesan, garlic confit, aioli
*This menu item is Gluten-Free
Caesar Salad - Full$9.00
house-made croutons, Parmesan cheese, Ceasar dressing
*This menu item can be prepared Gluten-Free (without croutons)
Traditional Grilled Cheese$10.00
Havarti on pullman bread, served with a bowl of oven roasted tomato soup
Cobb Salad - Full$13.00
avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, cheddar, cherry tomatoes, watercress, shallot Dijon vinaigrette
*This menu item is Gluten-Free
Buffalo Cauliflower$11.00
tempura cauliflower, blue cheese, house-made hot sauce, green onion
Steak Frites$28.00
grilled hanger steak & house frites, watercress, Gorgonzola butter or bordelaise butter, served with aioli
*This menu item is Gluten-Free
Red Stripe Burger$14.00
Havarti, red onion, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, served with choice of house frites or greens and a pickle
Fish & Chips$17.00
10oz of beer battered cod, pickled jalapeno tartar sauce, coleslaw, house frites, served with aioli
Kids Steak Frites Jr.
Hanger steak, house frites
*This menu item is Gluten-Free
Providence RI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
