Go
Main picView gallery

Red Velvet Lounge - 1248 Snow Vlg Dr

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2538 Somerset Center Drive

Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2538 Somerset Center Drive, Winston-Salem NC 27103

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Yamas - New Location - 1330 Creekshire Way
orange starNo Reviews
1330 Creekshire Way Winston Salem, NC 27103
View restaurantnext
Little Ari's Japanese Kitchen - Burke Mill
orange starNo Reviews
3439 burke mill rd. Winston-Salem, NC 27103
View restaurantnext
Hakkachow - Asian Eats - Winston-Salem
orange starNo Reviews
615 St. George Sq. Ct. STE 121 Winston Salem, NC 27103
View restaurantnext
Don Zapata's Mex. Grill
orange star4.1 • 38
137 Jonestown Rd Winston Salem, NC 27104
View restaurantnext
Pie Guys Pizza and More
orange starNo Reviews
3425 Kinnamon Village Lp Winston Salem, NC 27103
View restaurantnext
Los Muelles Mexican Seafood & Grill - 2391 Lewisville-Clemmons Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2391 Lewisville-Clemmons Rd Clemmons, NC 27012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Winston-Salem

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #01 Stratford
orange star4.5 • 4,354
644 South Stratford Road Winston-Salem, NC 27103
View restaurantnext
Bagel Station
orange star4.6 • 1,540
129 Oakwood Dr Winston Salem, NC 27103
View restaurantnext
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #08 Reynolda
orange star4.3 • 1,211
2905 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
View restaurantnext
Krankies Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,051
211 3rd St E Winston-Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Cin Cin Burger Bar - 1425 w 1st st
orange star4.5 • 864
1425 w 1st st Winston Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Waldos Wings - 2855 Reynolda Rd
orange star4.2 • 737
2855 Reynolda Rd Winston Salem, NC 27106
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Winston-Salem

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

High Point

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Lexington