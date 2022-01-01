Red Wagon Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
1194 US-4 • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1194 US-4
Canaan NH
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Kitchen 56 NH
Friends and family gather at the KITCHEN. American style restaurant focusing on fresh ingredients in a relaxed atmosphere
Forbes Tavern and Events
Come in and enjoy!
Black Magic Mexican
Come in and enjoy! great Plant based Mexican food
Three Tomatoes Trattoria
Classic Italian cuisine in cozy Lebanon, NH
Three Tomatoes has been serving classic pastas, hand-tossed thin crust pizza, refreshing antipasti and innovative specials for 30 years. We believe in sourcing local ingredients and supporting our community in an effort to sustain our town and our planet while providing outstanding quality and service to our patrons. For thirty years we have been buying local, knowing that supporting our farmers and producers is good for us, good for you, and good for our community.