Go
Toast

Red Wagon Bakery

Come in and enjoy!

1194 US-4 • $

Avg 4.8 (96 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1194 US-4

Canaan NH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kitchen 56 NH

No reviews yet

Friends and family gather at the KITCHEN. American style restaurant focusing on fresh ingredients in a relaxed atmosphere

Forbes Tavern and Events

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Black Magic Mexican

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! great Plant based Mexican food

Three Tomatoes Trattoria

No reviews yet

Classic Italian cuisine in cozy Lebanon, NH
Three Tomatoes has been serving classic pastas, hand-tossed thin crust pizza, refreshing antipasti and innovative specials for 30 years. We believe in sourcing local ingredients and supporting our community in an effort to sustain our town and our planet while providing outstanding quality and service to our patrons. For thirty years we have been buying local, knowing that supporting our farmers and producers is good for us, good for you, and good for our community.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston