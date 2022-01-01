Red Wing restaurants you'll love

Red Wing restaurants
Toast
  • Red Wing

Red Wing's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Red Wing restaurants

Kelly's Tap House Bar and Grill image

 

Kelly's Tap House Bar and Grill

1530 Old W Main St, Red Wing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and ranch dressing.
Ellsworth Cheese Curds$10.00
Hand-dipped in our beer batter.
6 Bone-In Chicken Wings$9.00
Our traditional bone-in jumbo broasted wings are marinated and hand-battered with your choice of sauce tossed or on the side.
Restaurant banner

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Bev's Cafe

221 Bush St, Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (893 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Consumer pic

 

Let me cheese u

930 Main St, Red Wing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Loaded Tot$13.00
Your choice of meat (Short Ribs, Pork, Brisket, or Chicken), Beer cheese sauce, Bacon, Red Onion, Tomato, and Black Olives; topped with a Mozzarella Blend, Tater Tots, and Sour Cream (on side).
Lamb Gyro$10.00
Lamb, Lettuce Blend, Red Onion, Tzatziki Sauce, Kalamata Olives, & Feta Cheese.
Regular Philly$14.00
Short Ribs or Chicken, Gouda cheese sauce, Pepper Blend, Yellow Onions, and Mushrooms; topped with a Mozzarella Blend topping.
