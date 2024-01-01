Chicken wraps in Red Wing
Red Wing restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about The Mac Shack & Specialties
The Mac Shack & Specialties
930 Main St, Red Wing
|wrap & soup chicken noodle
|$14.00
More about Kelly's Tap House Bar and Grill - 1530 Old W Main St
Kelly's Tap House Bar and Grill - 1530 Old W Main St
1530 Old W Main St, Red Wing
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$13.49
Grilled chicken with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and ranch dressing.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.49
Grilled chicken tossed in our buffalo sauce mixed with shredded lettuce, and cheddar cheese. Side of ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce & celery.
|Caesar Chicken Wrap
|$13.49
Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese, & creamy caesar dressing.