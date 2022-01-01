Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Red Wing

Go
Red Wing restaurants
Toast

Red Wing restaurants that serve chili

Consumer pic

 

The Mac Shack & Specialties

930 Main St, Red Wing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Mac$13.00
More about The Mac Shack & Specialties
Kelly's Tap House Bar and Grill image

 

Kelly's Tap House Bar and Grill - 1530 Old W Main St

1530 Old W Main St, Red Wing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cup Chili$4.00
Ask your Server for our daily choices.
Bowl Chili$6.00
Ask your Server for our daily choices.
More about Kelly's Tap House Bar and Grill - 1530 Old W Main St

Browse other tasty dishes in Red Wing

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Jalapeno Poppers

Cheese Pizza

Pretzels

Tacos

Brisket

Map

More near Red Wing to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (164 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (376 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (902 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (305 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston