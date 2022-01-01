Mac and cheese in Red Wing
Red Wing restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Let me cheese u
Let me cheese u
930 Main St, Red Wing
|Jerk Mac & Cheese
|$13.00
Mac & Cheese with gouda cheese sauce, sweet potato, onions, sweet pepper mix, jerk chicken, topped with cheese and our homemade pineapple habanero sauce.
|Mac & Cheese Pizza
|$15.00
Gouda Cheese or Beer Cheese Sauce, Short Ribs, Bacon, and Yellow Onions; topped with a Mozzarella Blend.
More about Kelly's Tap House Bar and Grill
Kelly's Tap House Bar and Grill
1530 Old W Main St, Red Wing
|Kids Mac N Cheese
|$5.99
|Jack Mac & Cheese Bites
|$8.00
Ten pepper jack cheese bites with ranch or jalapeno ranch.
|12 in Bacon Mac & Cheese
|$19.00
5 cheese blend, bacon, cavatappi pasta, parmesan & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of ranch dressing.