Mac and cheese in Red Wing

Red Wing restaurants
Red Wing restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Let me cheese u

930 Main St, Red Wing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Mac & Cheese$13.00
Mac & Cheese with gouda cheese sauce, sweet potato, onions, sweet pepper mix, jerk chicken, topped with cheese and our homemade pineapple habanero sauce.
Mac & Cheese Pizza$15.00
Gouda Cheese or Beer Cheese Sauce, Short Ribs, Bacon, and Yellow Onions; topped with a Mozzarella Blend.
More about Let me cheese u
Kelly's Tap House Bar and Grill

1530 Old W Main St, Red Wing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Mac N Cheese$5.99
Jack Mac & Cheese Bites$8.00
Ten pepper jack cheese bites with ranch or jalapeno ranch.
12 in Bacon Mac & Cheese$19.00
5 cheese blend, bacon, cavatappi pasta, parmesan & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of ranch dressing.
More about Kelly's Tap House Bar and Grill

