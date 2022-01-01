Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pretzels in
Red Wing
/
Red Wing
/
Pretzels
Red Wing restaurants that serve pretzels
Let me cheese u
930 Main St, Red Wing
No reviews yet
Pretzel Sticks
$9.00
More about Let me cheese u
Kelly's Tap House Bar and Grill
1530 Old W Main St, Red Wing
No reviews yet
Soft Anchor Shaped Pretzel
$13.00
Served with beer cheese and stone ground mustard.
More about Kelly's Tap House Bar and Grill
