Redbird

Redbird offers a fun, lively and comfortable atmosphere with a come as you are sensibility. The restaurant is designed to serve guests the way they want to eat most frequently - casually with friends, with delicious food to share and excellent beer, cocktails and wine selections.

1198 Howell Mill Rd • $$$

Avg 4.5 (1886 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Broccoli$10.00
with olive-raisin tapenade and pecorino cheese (v, gf)
Little Birdy$8.50
fried chicken, cheddar cheese, chili maple
Crispy Fried Mushrooms$10.00
in spiced chickpea batter with garlic-herb dipping sauce (vv, gf)
Old Man Thunder$8.50
bacon, egg, american cheese
Ocean Man$8.50
smoked salmon, cream cheese, pickled onion, capers and dill
Spicy Fried Rice$10.00
with roasted local cauliflower and six minute egg (v, gf)
Chili-Rubbed Half Chicken (boneless)$26.00
with satsuma vinaigrette and sliced chilis (gf)
Sunday Cinnabiscuit$6.00
Now available on Saturday too!!!
Buffalo Birdy$8.50
buffalo chicken thigh, blue cheese dressing and pickled celery
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1198 Howell Mill Rd

Atlanta GA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
