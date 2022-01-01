Go
Redbone’s

Where Bourbon Street meets Beale Street!
Come on down for some delicious food, tasty drinks and awesome live music. Since 2006!

584 Carriage House Drive

Popular Items

Cajun Shrimp Caesar$13.99
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing.
Blue Suede Fries$9.79
Our delicous fries covered with cheddar, parmesan, blue cheese, bacon and green onions. Served with Ranch.
Gator Bites$11.99
Tasty Alligator Tail Meat deep fried and served with our remoulade.
Blackened Delta Catfish$15.99
Catfish filets blackened in a cast iron skillet. Served with two sides.
L Burger & Fries$7.99
Bayou Pasta$15.99
Crawfish tails. shrimp, bell peppers, Cajun alfredo tossed with bow tie pasta
L Catfish$11.99
Redfish$22.99
Blackened Redfish served over a bed of Dirty Rice topped with 3 Cajun shrimp and crawfish cream sauce. Served with one side.
APP Bacon Wrap SHR$11.99
1/2 dozen shrimp wrapped in smokey bacon and marinated in our special white bbq sauce.
Dressing and Sauces
Location

584 Carriage House Drive

Jackson TN

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
