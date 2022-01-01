Go
Redbones Raw Bar Seafood Grille

Redbones offers a variety of fresh seafood, daily chef created specials, and the best wings in town.

445 N. Battlefield Blvd



Popular Items

Crunchy Chicken Wrap$12.00
fried chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato onion. cheddar, ranch
Boneless Wings$14.00
Fresh Catch w/2 sides$18.00
1\\2 Calamari$12.00
served with marinara
Chicken Tenders$15.00
Hand breaded with your choice of dipping sauce. 1 side
French Fries Basket$5.00
10 Wings$18.00
She crab bowl$11.00
Kokomo Tuna$16.00
sesame seared ahi
Shrimp Platter$17.00
hand breaded shrimp, with slaw and choice of side
Location

445 N. Battlefield Blvd

Chesapeake VA

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

