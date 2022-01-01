Go
Toast

Redbud Kitchen

Redbud is a small, growing, local company that serves "Fresh American" food and crafted cocktails in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. We use our own unique recipes and create interesting but comfortable food and drinks!

906 Sevier Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Meatloaf Panini$11.95
Grilled meatloaf, cheddar cheese, mayo, grilled onions, and ketchup glaze pressed on crispy ciabatta.
Triple Dipped$10.95
Salsa fresca, gooey queso cheese, and black bean hummus with house-fried tortillas. V
Blazin' Grilled Cheese$9.50
Our spicy, smoky pimento cheese grilled & gooey on crispy ciabatta with smoked cheddar, grilled onion, sriracha aioli, and sliced tomato. GF-O V
Pesto Portabella Flatbread$8.75
Roasted portabellas, goat cheese, garlic-herb mayo, red onion, basil pesto, balsamic reduction, green onions. V
Quesadillas$8.00
Black bean & corn salsa and cheddar cheese in a whole wheat tortilla with salsa fresca. Chicken or Goat Cheese. V-O
Pork + Tots$10.75
Seasoned pulled pork, chili spiced tater tots, beer queso, ancho BBQ, jalapenos, spicy ranch, and green onions. V
Papas Nachos$9.75
Chili spiced tater tots, beer queso, salsa fresca, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, green onions. GF V
Chicken Avocado$11.95
Chicken breast, pecan wood smoked bacon, avocado, chipotle mayo, petite greens, ripe tomato on toasted ciabatta. GF-O V
Hillbilly Heap$11.25
Our slightly smoky pimento cheese, pulled pork, and ancho BBQ, pressed on crispy ciabatta. GF-O
Yard Bird$11.95
Sliced chicken breast, smoked cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, pecan wood smoked bacon, grilled onion, ancho BBQ pressed on crispy ciabatta. GF-O
See full menu

Location

906 Sevier Ave

Knoxville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SouthSide Garage

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Trailhead Beer Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Southside Garage

No reviews yet

Thank you for support in this unique time!
#SouthSide

Knox Box Karaoke

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston