Redcrest Fried Chicken
Quick-service Fried Chicken in the heart of South Philly.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
1525 South 11th St. • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1525 South 11th St.
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Korshak Bagels
Hand-Rolled, Hard-Boiled Bagels in South Philly
Cosmi's Deli
Due to Covid-19, Cosmi's has put together an online grocery store for your convenience. We have provided an economical way for all of our guests to feed their family's during this time. All items are listed under the Cosmi's Grocery Store menu.
Curbside pickup and non contact delivery is now available.
Messina
A members-only social club established in 1909.
Ember and Ash Philly
Taking food back to its basics, and highlighting ingredients that are often overlooked, is the core concept behind our menu. We want to utilize the best local ingredients when they are at their peak, and highlight them in a way that shows versatility and sustainability. Using our custom-built hearth, we look forward to showcasing every part of what our ingredients, and our region has to offer.