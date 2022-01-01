Redding restaurants you'll love

Redding restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Redding

Redding's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Redding restaurants

Sweetie's Cafe & Catering image

SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Sweetie's Cafe & Catering

3105 S Market St, Redding

Avg 4.3 (878 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$9.99
Mandarin Orange & Almond Crunch$11.99
Creme Brulee$5.99
More about Sweetie's Cafe & Catering
San Francisco Deli image

 

San Francisco Deli

2395 Athens Ave, Redding

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tri Tip Sandwich$12.99
Note: BBQ items may only be picked up on Wednesdays and Fridays
French Dip$11.25
Turkey$10.75
More about San Francisco Deli
Final Draft Brewing Company image

SANDWICHES

Final Draft Brewing Company

1600 California St, Redding

Avg 4.4 (7420 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California Burger$14.99
1/2lb Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, avocado, grilled onions, mayo, and cheddar cheese.
French Dip$15.99
Sliced Smoked Brisket, Swiss Cheese & Mayo On A Hoagie Roll With A Side Of Au Jus
Jefferson Burger$15.99
1/2lb Angus beef patty, bacon, bbq sauce, pepper jack cheese, and house-made onion rings.
More about Final Draft Brewing Company
Woody's Brewing Co. image

FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Brewing Co.

1257 Oregon St, Redding

Avg 4.3 (1310 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Sliders$12.99
Side of Tots$3.99
Woody Burger$14.99
More about Woody's Brewing Co.
Wilda's Grill image

HOT DOGS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Wilda's Grill

1712 Churn Creek Rd, Redding

Avg 4.7 (2668 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Falafel Buddha Bowl$8.95
Falafel Balls, Brown Rice, Red Beans, Cabbage, Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeños, Garlic Chili Sauce & Asian Dressing
Tofu Buddha Bowl$8.95
Spicy Tofu, Brown Rice, Red Beans, Cabbage, Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeños, Garlic Chili Sauce & Asian Dressing
Grilled Cheese$5.95
Grilled Naan Bread with Cheddar Cheese
More about Wilda's Grill
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe image

 

Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe

1477 Hilltop Drive, Suite H3 Ste 107, Redding

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fusion Wrap$12.45
Fuze your favorite flavors and fresh ingredients. We’ll add fresh avocado, julienne carrots, and baby greens.
Acai Pomegranate$4.95
Black tea, acai berry, pomegranate and mango.
Kid's Popcorn Chicken Bowl$8.45
Rice, chicken, and teriyaki sauce.
More about Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Riddick'S Sports Pub

200 Hartnell Avenue Suite A, Redding

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Riddick'S Sports Pub
Banner pic

 

Charlew's Tap House

1901 CA-273, Anderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Breadsticks$6.50
Pizza dough breadsticks baked golden brown with your choice of butter, pizza sauce or ranch dressing
Garlic Fries$7.25
Crispy fries topped with fresh garlic, parsley and Parmesan.
Large Tap House Salad$12.95
Grated mozzarella, salami, course black pepper, hard-boiled egg, beets, carrots, mushrooms, tomato and red onion, piled high on iceburg lettuce. Served wtih fresh focaccia.
More about Charlew's Tap House
Banner pic

 

Charlew's Tap House

1177 Shasta Street, Redding

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Garlic Chicken
Sauce centric: our own roasted garlic sauce, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, mozzarella and a drizzle of olive oil.
Shasta Wedge$8.25
Blue cheese crumbles, think-cut pepper bacon, marinated tomatoes and blue cheese dressing on top of crisp iceburg lettuce. Served with fresh focaccia.
Garlic Fries$7.25
Crispy fries topped with fresh garlic, parsley and Parmesan.
More about Charlew's Tap House

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Redding

Philly Cheesesteaks

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Chicken Sandwiches

Garlic Chicken

California Burgers

Spaghetti

More near Redding to explore

Chico

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Arcata

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Fort Bragg

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Oroville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
