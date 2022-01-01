Redding restaurants you'll love
More about Sweetie's Cafe & Catering
SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Sweetie's Cafe & Catering
3105 S Market St, Redding
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$9.99
|Mandarin Orange & Almond Crunch
|$11.99
|Creme Brulee
|$5.99
More about San Francisco Deli
San Francisco Deli
2395 Athens Ave, Redding
|Popular items
|Tri Tip Sandwich
|$12.99
Note: BBQ items may only be picked up on Wednesdays and Fridays
|French Dip
|$11.25
|Turkey
|$10.75
More about Final Draft Brewing Company
SANDWICHES
Final Draft Brewing Company
1600 California St, Redding
|Popular items
|California Burger
|$14.99
1/2lb Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, avocado, grilled onions, mayo, and cheddar cheese.
|French Dip
|$15.99
Sliced Smoked Brisket, Swiss Cheese & Mayo On A Hoagie Roll With A Side Of Au Jus
|Jefferson Burger
|$15.99
1/2lb Angus beef patty, bacon, bbq sauce, pepper jack cheese, and house-made onion rings.
More about Woody's Brewing Co.
FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Brewing Co.
1257 Oregon St, Redding
|Popular items
|Buffalo Sliders
|$12.99
|Side of Tots
|$3.99
|Woody Burger
|$14.99
More about Wilda's Grill
HOT DOGS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Wilda's Grill
1712 Churn Creek Rd, Redding
|Popular items
|Falafel Buddha Bowl
|$8.95
Falafel Balls, Brown Rice, Red Beans, Cabbage, Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeños, Garlic Chili Sauce & Asian Dressing
|Tofu Buddha Bowl
|$8.95
Spicy Tofu, Brown Rice, Red Beans, Cabbage, Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeños, Garlic Chili Sauce & Asian Dressing
|Grilled Cheese
|$5.95
Grilled Naan Bread with Cheddar Cheese
More about Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
1477 Hilltop Drive, Suite H3 Ste 107, Redding
|Popular items
|Fusion Wrap
|$12.45
Fuze your favorite flavors and fresh ingredients. We’ll add fresh avocado, julienne carrots, and baby greens.
|Acai Pomegranate
|$4.95
Black tea, acai berry, pomegranate and mango.
|Kid's Popcorn Chicken Bowl
|$8.45
Rice, chicken, and teriyaki sauce.
More about Charlew's Tap House
Charlew's Tap House
1901 CA-273, Anderson
|Popular items
|Breadsticks
|$6.50
Pizza dough breadsticks baked golden brown with your choice of butter, pizza sauce or ranch dressing
|Garlic Fries
|$7.25
Crispy fries topped with fresh garlic, parsley and Parmesan.
|Large Tap House Salad
|$12.95
Grated mozzarella, salami, course black pepper, hard-boiled egg, beets, carrots, mushrooms, tomato and red onion, piled high on iceburg lettuce. Served wtih fresh focaccia.
More about Charlew's Tap House
Charlew's Tap House
1177 Shasta Street, Redding
|Popular items
|Roasted Garlic Chicken
Sauce centric: our own roasted garlic sauce, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, mozzarella and a drizzle of olive oil.
|Shasta Wedge
|$8.25
Blue cheese crumbles, think-cut pepper bacon, marinated tomatoes and blue cheese dressing on top of crisp iceburg lettuce. Served with fresh focaccia.
|Garlic Fries
|$7.25
Crispy fries topped with fresh garlic, parsley and Parmesan.