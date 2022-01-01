Redding American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Redding

Sweetie's Cafe & Catering image

SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Sweetie's Cafe & Catering

3105 S Market St, Redding

Avg 4.3 (878 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$9.99
Mandarin Orange & Almond Crunch$11.99
Creme Brulee$5.99
More about Sweetie's Cafe & Catering
Final Draft Brewing Company image

SANDWICHES

Final Draft Brewing Company

1600 California St, Redding

Avg 4.4 (7420 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SPICY BLAT WRAP$13.99
Spicy Candied Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomatoes, Chipotle Aioli, Wrapped In A Flour Tortilla.
Peanut Butter Jelly Time Burger$15.99
½lb Angus Beef, Spicy Peanut Sauce, Candied Bacon, Beer Bacon Raspberry Jam, Pepper Jack Cheese
French Dip$15.99
Sliced Smoked Brisket, Swiss Cheese & Mayo On A Hoagie Roll With A Side Of Au Jus
More about Final Draft Brewing Company
Woody's Brewing Co. image

FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Brewing Co.

1257 Oregon St, Redding

Avg 4.3 (1310 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Sliders$12.99
Side of Tots$3.99
Woody Burger$14.99
More about Woody's Brewing Co.

