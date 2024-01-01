Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Redding

Redding restaurants
Redding restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Item pic

 

Charlew's Tap House | Pizza Pasta & Grill

1901 CA-273, Anderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.95
Freshly chopped Salad Greens tossed with Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Green Onions, Napoletana & Tortilla strips. Served with your choice of our homemade dressings.
More about Charlew's Tap House | Pizza Pasta & Grill
Item pic

 

Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Redding - 815 Browning Street

815 Browning Street, Redding

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$16.00
Pete's classic salad mix with tomatoes. corn, avocado and pepper jack cheese, topped with tangy sliced buffalo tenders. Served with your
choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
More about Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Redding - 815 Browning Street

