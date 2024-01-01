Buffalo chicken salad in Redding
Redding restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
More about Charlew's Tap House | Pizza Pasta & Grill
Charlew's Tap House | Pizza Pasta & Grill
1901 CA-273, Anderson
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.95
Freshly chopped Salad Greens tossed with Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Green Onions, Napoletana & Tortilla strips. Served with your choice of our homemade dressings.
More about Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Redding - 815 Browning Street
Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Redding - 815 Browning Street
815 Browning Street, Redding
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$16.00
Pete's classic salad mix with tomatoes. corn, avocado and pepper jack cheese, topped with tangy sliced buffalo tenders. Served with your
choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing