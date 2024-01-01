Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Redding

Redding restaurants
Redding restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Final Draft Brewing Company

1600 California St, Redding

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Grilled Or Crispy Chicken: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Buffalo Sauce
FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Brewing Co.

1257 Oregon St, Redding

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.99
