Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Redding

Redding restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
Final Draft Brewing Company
1600 California St, Redding
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$18.00
Grilled Or Crispy Chicken: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Buffalo Sauce
More about Final Draft Brewing Company
FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Brewing Co.
1257 Oregon St, Redding
Avg 4.3
(1310 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$16.99
More about Woody's Brewing Co.
